Coronavirus Live Updates: The U.S. Suffers Its Worst Month of Job Losses Since Great Depression

A federal agency has found grounds to believe the administration was retaliating against a whistle-blower. Big cities are the primary generators of new cases. The vice president’s press secretary tested positive on Friday and President Trump will be tested daily after a valet fell ill.