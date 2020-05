Coronavirus Live Updates: Federal Watchdog Says Whistle-Blower Should Be Reinstated as It Investigates

The U.S. shed a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April. Big cities are the primary generators of new cases. The vice president’s press secretary tested positive on Friday and President Trump will be tested daily after a valet fell ill.