Boris Johnson Battled the Coronavirus. Now He Faces His Detractors: Live Coverage

Added: 06.05.2020 21:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

Among the virus victims: the European Union, which predicts its economy will shrink 7.4 percent this year, and Putinâ€™s approval ratings, which have plummeted as Russiaâ€™s economic woes deepen.