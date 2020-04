Coronavirus Live Updates: Grim G.D.P. Data Does Not Fully Capture Pandemic’s Effects



The G.D.P. plummeted, but because widespread layoffs and shutdowns hit at the end of the quarter, economists say it will fall much further. Officially, more than 53,000 have died, according to The Times’s count, but death rates suggest the true toll is far greater. More in www.nytimes.com »