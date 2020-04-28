New Doubts Over Tokyoâ€™s Olympic Plans; Thousands Arrested for Violating Malaysiaâ€™s Coronavirus Lockdown: Live Updates

Even Malaysiaâ€™s deputy health minister fell afoul of the rules. In India, plans for a partial reopening create fear and uncertainty.