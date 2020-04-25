W.H.O. Warns Against ‘Immunity Passports’; Much of the World Remains Under Coronavirus Lockdown: Live Coverage

Added: 25.04.2020 17:26 | 8 views | 0 comments

Global remittances are projected to plummet about 20 percent this year, “the sharpest decline in recent history,” because of the outbreak, a particular blow for China, India and Mexico.