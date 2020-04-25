Coronavirus Live Updates: Bracing for a Grim Milestone in U.S. Deaths



As of Friday, the U.S. death toll was more than 45,000 and the global total was creeping toward 200,000, even as nations and American cities tentatively reopen. More in www.nytimes.com »