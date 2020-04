Coronavirus Live Updates: With Over 300,000 Cases and 8,000 Deaths, the U.S. Braces for Still More

The C.D.C. begins testing people for previous coronavirus infections. Even after President Trump’s travel restrictions, about 40,000 people have flown to the U.S. from China. More than 3,500 people have died in New York State.