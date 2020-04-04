Coronavirus Live Updates: With Over 300,000 Cases and 8,000 Deaths, the U.S. Braces for Still More

The C.D.C. begins testing people for previous coronavirus infections. Even after President Trumpâ€™s travel restrictions, about 40,000 people have flown to the U.S. from China. More than 3,500 people have died in New York State.