C.D.C. Recommends Wearing Masks in Public; Trump Says, â€˜Iâ€™m Choosing Not to Do Itâ€™

Alabama became the 41st state to issue a stay-at-home order, and the attorney general expanded the pool of prisoners eligible for early release from federal prisons.