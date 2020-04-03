Coronavirus Live Updates: Half of Humanity Under Lockdown Orders



Added: 03.04.2020 13:21 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbc.ca



Roughly four billion people have been told to stay in their homes, but some U.S. states have resisted such measures. Dr. Anthony Fauci pressed for a nationwide lockdown. More in www.nytimes.com »