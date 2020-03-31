Coronavirus Live Updates: Crisis Builds From Coast to Coast in U.S. as Death Toll Nears Chinaâ€™s

The White House is expected to release models showing the future course of the disease. President Trump said the states had plenty of testing kits, but governors disagreed. Leaders around the world are seizing dictatorial powers.