ï»¿Saturday, 28 March 2020
Coronavirus Live Updates: President Trump Is Weighing Quarantines for Hot Spots as U.S. Cases Cross 119,000
Added: 28.03.2020 22:18 | 14 views | 0 comments
A hospital ship heads to New York, and more than 17 states now tally over 1,000 cases. Deaths have surged in Italy and Spain, and Russia is closing all its borders, including maritime boundaries.
