Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 600,000 Cases Worldwide as Hospital Ship Prepares to Head to New York

Caseloads are growing in states across the U.S., with 17 now reporting more than 1,000 cases. Spain and Italy’s death tolls surged. The largest economic stimulus package in modern U.S. history is in effect.