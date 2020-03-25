Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Calls for U.S. to Be Open â€˜by Easterâ€™ as His Team Tells Fleeing New Yorkers to Self-Quarantine

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed. New York, now the center of the outbreak in America, braces for a flood of patients. The playwright Terrence McNally dies of complications from the coronavirus.