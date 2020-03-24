Coronavirus Live Updates: Costs of Containment Grow; New York City Braces for a Deluge of Patients

Soldiers in Spain found nursing home patients abandoned. Officials warned that New York was experiencing a virus “attack rate” of five times that elsewhere in the United States. Washington edged closer to a $2 trillion relief package.