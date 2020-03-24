Coronavirus Live Updates: Democrats and Treasury Say They Are Close to Deal on $2 Trillion Package

Officials warn that New York is experiencing a virus â€˜attack rateâ€™ at five times that of other parts of the United States. President Trump downplays threat of the virus, as at least 16 states institute stay-at-home orders.