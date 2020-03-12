ï»¿Thursday, 12 March 2020
Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Restricts Travel and Tom Hanks Tests Positive
The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. President Trump banned travel from most of Europe to the United States. Italy is under lockdown and the N.B.A. suspended its season.
