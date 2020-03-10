ï»¿Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump to Discuss Economic Steps; Italy Halts Most Travel; Stocks and Oil Prices Plunge
Added: 09.03.2020 23:20
In Italy, restrictions on movement were extended to cover the whole country. In the United States, where the death toll hit 26, President Trump said he would discuss tax cuts and aid for hourly workers with Congress.
