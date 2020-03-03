Waive Fees for Coronavirus Tests and Treatment, Health Experts Urge



Added: 03.03.2020 22:50 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.patriotledger.com



As the number of U.S. cases mounts, officials and advocates want to ensure that medical bills, especially for the poor or uninsured, are not an obstacle to seeking care. More in www.nytimes.com »