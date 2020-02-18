Coronavirus Live Updates: Millions Across China Are Under Lockdown



Added: 18.02.2020 11:20 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



At least 150 million people in China â€” over 10 percent of the countryâ€™s population â€” face restrictions on how often they can leave their homes. More in www.nytimes.com »