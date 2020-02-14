How Many Coronavirus Cases in China? Officials Tweak the Answer



Chinaâ€™s health authorities have decided to no longer count as confirmed cases those patients who test positive but donâ€™t show symptoms. Skepticism was immediate. More in www.nytimes.com »