China Tightens Wuhan Lockdown in â€˜Wartimeâ€™ Battle with Coronavirus



Added: 06.02.2020 21:21 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chinadiscovery.com



With infections doubling every four days and nearly 600 deaths, China intensified the lockdown in Wuhan, with house-to-house searches and mass internments at makeshift quarantine centers. More in www.nytimes.com »