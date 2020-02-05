In Coronavirus, China Weighs Benefits of Buffalo Horn and Other Remedies



Source: www.healthandsafetyinshanghai.com



China is advising doctors to consider mixing Western antiviral drugs with traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of the coronavirus. But experts question the efficacy of Chinese remedies. More in www.nytimes.com »