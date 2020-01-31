â€˜Itâ€™s Rampantâ€™: Disposable Flavor Pods Are the New Thing in Vaping

Added: 31.01.2020 10:00 | 10 views | 0 comments

Thanks to a loophole in the F.D.A.â€™s new flavor ban, teenagers are switching from Juul to disposable e-cigarettes still available in flavors like Cherry Crush and Unicorn.