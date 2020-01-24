Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll Climbs, 1st Death Outside Wuhan Epicenter Is Reported



Added: 24.01.2020 2:19 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.prokerala.com



At least 25 people have died and more than 800 have been sickened by the mysterious illness, health officials said. The travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan were extended to at least four more cities. More in www.nytimes.com »