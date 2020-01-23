Coronavirus Live Updates: China Suspends Travel From More Cities, First Death Outside Epicenter Reported



The travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan were extended to at least four more cities. At least 18 people have died and more than 600 have been sickened by a mysterious illness. More in www.nytimes.com »