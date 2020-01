Avoiding Carsickness When the Cars Drive Themselves



Added: 17.01.2020 17:46 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: zh.m.wikihow.com



If the future lets people focus on work instead of driving during the daily commute, many of us will have to conquer motion sickness to read memos (or tweets). Researchers are working on some fixes. More in www.nytimes.com » Tags: Cher