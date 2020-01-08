The Flu Season May Yet Turn Ugly, C.D.C. Warns



Added: 08.01.2020 14:30 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: pixnio.com



Almost as many people are falling ill as did two years ago, in what was a particularly severe flu season. But this seasonâ€™s virus is unusual, and itâ€™s too early to tell how dangerous. More in www.nytimes.com »