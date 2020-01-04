Dr. Heather Ashton, 90, Dies; Helped People Quit Anxiety Drugs



Her “Ashton Manual,” published in 1999, has become a cornerstone for people all over the world dealing with benzodiazepine dependence. More in www.nytimes.com »