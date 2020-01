Partial Ban on E-Cigarette Flavors Is Issued



Added: 02.01.2020 19:29 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



The F.D.A. says the restrictions will apply to closed cartridge systems, like the flavored pods that are popular with teenagers, but exempted the open tank systems sold in vape shops that permit custom mixing of flavors. More in www.nytimes.com » Tags: Teenager