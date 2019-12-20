Vaping Patients May Be Prone to Relapse, C.D.C. Warns



Added: 20.12.2019 20:21 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.healthline.com



New findings indicate the outbreak of severe lung injuries may have peaked, but cases are still surfacing. The agency is urging doctors to monitor people closely after hospitalization. More in www.nytimes.com »