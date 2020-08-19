ï»¿Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Donald Trump-Supporting Boater Buzzes Through SpaceX Splashdown Zone, Prompting Outrage

Added: 02.08.2020 21:46

Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after spending two months on the International Space Station. But before the two crew members aboard the capsule were confirmed to be successfully recovered, dozens of boats swarmed the splashdown zone, one with a large blue banner with "Trump" emblazoned across it.
The crowd of seacraft prompted outrage among those who believe that the vehicles could have put the recovery efforts in jeopardy.
As reported, as the recovery team scrambled to recover NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the scene in the area was chaotic. It wasn't clear why private crafts were allowed to be in the zone, but as some noted on social media, they could have prevented rescue teams from doing their job.
On top of that, there is the possibility of toxic propellant reaching the public from the spacecraft's thrusters, which are used to slow the craft as it nears the water.

Tags: Donald Trump, Social media, Mexico, SPA, NASA



