Thailand's roving dog groomer back in business



Added: 16.06.2020 16:48 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.indus.travel



Volunteer pet groomer Kriengkai Thatwakorn is thrilled to be back helping out stray dogs in Thailand, some in urgent need of a shearing after waiting three sweltering months for a trim. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Thailand