ï»¿Friday, 29 May 2020
Tupac Shakur Gets Apology From Kentucky Governor, Who Claimed His Unemployment Application Was A Prank

Added: 29.04.2020 18:39 | 2 views | 0 comments

Source: theconspiracyblog.com
Source: theconspiracyblog.com


A man named Tupac Shakur has gotten a public apology from Gov. Andy Beshear, who had accused him of filing his unemployment application under a fake name as a prank, reports.
The rapper Tupac Shakur was born in 1971 with the name Lesane Parish Crooks, but he later changed it. He died in 1996, although conspiracy theories posit that his death was a cover-up and that he's alive and well.
It so happens that a man shares a name with the late rapper. Kentucky's Tupac was also born in the 1970s, and these days he prefers to go by his middle name, Malik. He had recently been laid off from his job as a cook after the restaurant where he worked closed down in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. And on his unemployment application, he, of course, applied using his legal name.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com »

Tags: Workers, Crocs, Malta, Tupac Shakur



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved