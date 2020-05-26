Added: 29.04.2020 18:39 | 3 views | 0 comments



A man named Tupac Shakur has gotten a public apology from Gov. Andy Beshear, who had accused him of filing his unemployment application under a fake name as a prank, reports.

The rapper Tupac Shakur was born in 1971 with the name Lesane Parish Crooks, but he later changed it. He died in 1996, although conspiracy theories posit that his death was a cover-up and that he's alive and well.

It so happens that a man shares a name with the late rapper. Kentucky's Tupac was also born in the 1970s, and these days he prefers to go by his middle name, Malik. He had recently been laid off from his job as a cook after the restaurant where he worked closed down in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. And on his unemployment application, he, of course, applied using his legal name.

