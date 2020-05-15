Added: 30.04.2020 17:42 | 3 views | 0 comments



A troupe of circus performers have been stuck in a parking lot for nearly two months, and their supplies of food and money are dwindling as the coronavirus pandemic continues with no end in sight, reports. Many of the performers are from countries that have instituted travel bans, meaning that the performers effectively have no homes to go to.

Cirque MonteCarlo had been touring through in early March, just as the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic was starting to be fully understood in the U.S. By March 9, the group had made it as far as the town of Grand Prairie, before dwindling ticket sales and shelter-in-place orders forced them to shut down.

They've been in a nearby location, which they've declined to divulge due to privacy concerns, ever since.

