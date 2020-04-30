ï»¿Thursday, 30 April 2020
Woman Falls To Her Death While Taking Selfie On Cliffâ€™s Edge To Celebrate End Of Coronavirus Lockdown

A woman in Turkey plunged to her death while trying to take a selfie near the edge of a cliff to celebrate the end of the local lockdown, falling more than 100 feet to a watery death below.
The reported that 31-year-old Olesia Suspitsina of Kazakhstan traveled to Duden Park in the Turkish city of Anatyla to celebrate the end of the city's shelter-in-place order. She and a friend reportedly climbed past a barrier keeping people away from the edge of the cliff so that they could take pictures with the park's warterfalls in the background, but Olesia slipped on grass and fell 115 feet to the ground below.
The friend who witnessed Suspitsina's fatal fall alerted local authorities, who were able to recover the woman's body in the water below the cliff.

