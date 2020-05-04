Added: 30.04.2020 19:20 | 44 views | 0 comments



Wakanda, a fictitious nation that exists only within the (MCU) and is not a real country, was listed as a U.S. trading partner on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) website, reports. According to the entry, the two countries purportedly trade ducks, donkeys, and dairy cows with one another.

The federal government keeps records and data on just about everything and it can be surprising what sort of information is available on government websites. Francis Tseng, a New York-based software engineer, found himself finding some obscure information as he was looking up agricultural tariffs for a fellowship he was applying for not too long ago.

