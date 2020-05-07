Added: 30.04.2020 19:20 | 34 views | 0 comments



resident JÃ©rÃ©my Schalkwijk and his new girlfriend, Athina Yalias, received quite the shock when they walked near his pond and discovered a giant nursery web spider sinking its teeth into JÃ©rÃ©my's pet goldfish, Cleo, reports .

JÃ©rÃ©my, who happens to be a tour guide, managed to whip out his camera just in time to watch the bizarre incident take place. It was too late to save Cleo, but he took several pictures of the spider in the midst of its attack. Not only did it yank Cleo out of the pond, but it also dragged the helpless fish upwards along a concrete wall. The fish was almost two times the size of the spider. Both JÃ©rÃ©my and Athina were shocked by what they witnessed.

The incident occurred in Barberton, South Africa. Athina and the 33-year-old tour guide were on their second date.

