A 64-year-old man's gift of a flight in a military fighter jet ended with the man accidentally hitting the "Eject" button in a panic and being launched from the aircraft at 2,500 feet, reports.
The comedy of errors that led to the incident began when the unidentified man's employees gifted him a ride in a Dassault Rafale B jet with an experienced pilot. The fighter jets, which can achieve a speed of about 870 miles per hour, are used by the French military.
The man and his team showed up at the Saint-Dizier air base in northeastern , where his employees had arranged for him to take the flight, even though the man had no military aviation experience and had never shown any interest in taking a ride in a fighter jet.
Even before climbing into the aircraft, data from the man's smartwatch shows that he began to panic as soon as he realized what was happening.