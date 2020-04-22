ï»¿Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Watch: Young Black Bear Pays Connecticut Firefighters A Visit & Refuses To Get Out Of Tree

Added: 22.04.2020 13:47 | 7 views | 0 comments

Source: www.newmilfordspectrum.com
Source: www.newmilfordspectrum.com


A young black bear recently decided to visit a fire station in Danbury, Connecticut. The firefighters spotted the in a tree and came to its rescue on Monday, April 20. They later took to social media on Tuesday and shared photos and video footage of the stranded bear, later named "Dan Berry" by their local mayor.
The Danbury Fire Department started their week with the exciting, albeit find while doing their routine "morning station cleaning and equipment check" rounds. One of the local firemen spied the bear in the lot directly behind the New Street firehouse, per . Far from being relieved that he was being rescued, the bear wanted to stay put in the tree.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com »

Tags: Fire department, Fire, Social media



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved