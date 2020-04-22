Added: 22.04.2020 13:47 | 7 views | 0 comments



A young black bear recently decided to visit a fire station in Danbury, Connecticut. The firefighters spotted the in a tree and came to its rescue on Monday, April 20. They later took to social media on Tuesday and shared photos and video footage of the stranded bear, later named "Dan Berry" by their local mayor.

The Danbury Fire Department started their week with the exciting, albeit find while doing their routine "morning station cleaning and equipment check" rounds. One of the local firemen spied the bear in the lot directly behind the New Street firehouse, per . Far from being relieved that he was being rescued, the bear wanted to stay put in the tree.

