ï»¿Monday, 13 April 2020
A 64-Year-Old Man Got To Ride In A Fighter Jet, Then Panicked And Accidentally Ejected Himself At 2,500 Feet

Added: 13.04.2020 19:24 | 2 views | 0 comments

Source: commons.wikimedia.org
Source: commons.wikimedia.org


A 64-year-old man's gift of a flight in a military fighter jet ended with the man accidentally hitting the "Eject" button in a panic and being launched from the aircraft at 2,500 feet, reports.
The comedy of errors that led to the incident began when the unidentified man's employees gave him a gift of a ride in a Dassault Rafale B jet with an experienced pilot. The fighter jets, which can achieve a speed of about 870 miles per hour, are used by the French military.
The man and his team showed up at the Saint-Dizier air base in northeastern , where his employees had arranged for the flight for him as a gift, even though the man had no military aviation experience and had never shown any interest in taking a ride in a fighter jet.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com »

Tags: Aviation, Employees



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved