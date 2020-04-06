Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Claims To â€˜Blowâ€™ Coronavirus Away In Viral Prayer Video



Televangelist Kenneth Copeland unveiled an unusual strategy to combat the this week - literally "blowing" it away through the power of prayer.

A viral video showed Copeland speaking to an empty congregation this week, claiming the be able to blow away the deadly virus through his viewers' television screens. As noted, the normally over-the-top Copeland seemed to go even a step further in his prayer trying to protect people from the spread of the virus.

"Check out this video from Televangelist Kenneth Copeland, who sermonized to his congregation Thursday that with a little wind and heat, he could take the wind out of the sails of the deadly virus," the report noted. "Copeland, who heads up the Copeland Ministries out of Fort Worth, has been in the biz for 52 years, but this sermon has gotta take the cake. He has promised his congregants that the virus would end soon."

