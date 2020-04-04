Portland Strip Club Closed Due To Coronavirus Opens Curbside Food Delivery Service Called â€˜Boober Eatsâ€™



Source: www.automaticmag.com





A Portland strip club forced to close during the crisis has found an innovative way to stay in business - with a curbside food delivery service it calls "Boober Eats."

The Lucky Devil Lounge closed its doors this week as businesses across Oregon closed and residents went into isolation to prevent the further spread of the virus. As in Portland reported, owner Shon Boulden was trying to find a way to generate some business and originally came up with the food delivery idea as a joke - especially the play on words taking off the popular service Uber Eats - but the concept generated so much interest on Facebook that he decided to launch it for real.

