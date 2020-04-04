ï»¿Saturday, 04 April 2020
Portland Strip Club Closed Due To Coronavirus Opens Curbside Food Delivery Service Called â€˜Boober Eatsâ€™

Added: 18.03.2020 20:40 | 6 views | 0 comments

Source: www.automaticmag.com
Source: www.automaticmag.com


A Portland strip club forced to close during the crisis has found an innovative way to stay in business - with a curbside food delivery service it calls "Boober Eats."
The Lucky Devil Lounge closed its doors this week as businesses across Oregon closed and residents went into isolation to prevent the further spread of the virus. As in Portland reported, owner Shon Boulden was trying to find a way to generate some business and originally came up with the food delivery idea as a joke - especially the play on words taking off the popular service Uber Eats - but the concept generated so much interest on Facebook that he decided to launch it for real.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com »

Tags: Facebook, ISIS, Uber



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved