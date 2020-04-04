Man Films Himself Licking Row Of Toiletries At A Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



A man in filmed himself at an unnamed supermarket licking a row of toiletries while saying, "Who's scared of - don't touch your mouth?" reported the incident earlier today after the video clip went viral on Twitter. It has currently been viewed over 4 million times.

The video begins with the man talking to the camera and then he bends down, sticks out his tongue, and runs it along a shelf of what looks like deodorant and various other items in the toiletry aisle. One thing concerning many people is whether he limited himself to this one aisle or if he continued licking other items around the store after he finished filming.

