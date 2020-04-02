Added: 19.03.2020 23:21 | 8 views | 0 comments



YouTuber Princezee caused quite the commotion online when a video of him licking a subway pole on Wednesday went viral after it was posted to WorldStarHipHop's account. Princezee - aka Zeeshan Ali in real life - was on the subway earlier this week when he stood on an unknown train and began licking a pole.

In the eight-second clip, one mask-wearing passenger was seen looking up just as the YouTuber licked the pole. The passenger looked visibly bothered by Princezee's actions and scooted further away from him in his seat.

WorldStarHipHop captioned the video with the hashtag "Princezee" and a caption pertaining to his behavior, along with the germ, flustered, and weary emoji. The popular online platform also tagged the social media star.

