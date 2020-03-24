ï»¿Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Says â€˜Evidenceâ€™ Of Alien UFO â€˜Wreckageâ€™ Is Being Held By U.S. Government

Added: 23.03.2020 16:29 | 24 views | 0 comments

Controversial Fox News host has been known to embrace eccentric . On his own program in June of this year, Carlson went on a , calling it "tyranny." But in last week's episode of the History Channel program Ancient Aliens, Carlson appeared to support an even farther-out theory.
In an interview with British journalist Nick Pope that aired on the November 22 edition of Ancient Aliens, Carlson claimed that a "knowledgeable" source has told him that the United States government possesses physical evidence that alien spacecraft have landed on Earth â€” or at least, crash-landed.
"I've heard this from someone who I think is knowledgeable on the subject that there is physical evidence that the U.S. government is holding, um, that, you know, would tell us a lot more - about what these objects are," Carlson told Pope on the program, as seen in the video excerpt below on this page.

