Added: 17.02.2020 4:42 | 1 views | 0 comments



A man could be looking at time behind bars after he allegedly released mice and other rodents in various hotel rooms, then alerted staff, hoping they could compensate him with a free stay.

As the reported, 37-year-old Ryan State is accused of taking the rodents to three different hotels in Utah and secretly releasing them in his rooms. At the third location, the Hyatt House in Salt Lake City, the hotel's general manager decided to call police after State tried to claim that his room was infested. After the first two hotels reportedly fell for the ploy and compensated him with free stays, police caught on and arrested State.

