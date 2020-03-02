â€˜Ghost Shipâ€™ Washes Ashore In Ireland After Drifting At Sea For A Year



Added: 17.02.2020 18:23 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: es.slideshare.net





Thanks to strong winter storms that kicked up high winds in the region, a "ghost ship" has washed ashore in , following a year drifting aimlessly at sea after its crew abandoned it. According to officials are warning the public to stay away from the wreckage.

Back in 2018, the 253-foot MV Alta - which at the time was already well over 40 years old - was damaged off the coast of Bermuda. Unable to make repairs, the crew abandoned the vessel and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, which took them safely to Puerto Rico. The craft was meant to be towed to Guyana.

However, the boat never made it there and was believed to have been hijacked by bandits. What happened after that is unclear; but by August 2019, it had been found by a Royal Navy ship, HMS Protector, floating aimlessly in the mid-Atlantic.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com » Ireland, U.S. Coast Guard Tags: Puerto Rico