ï»¿Monday, 02 March 2020
Utah Man Found Dead In Freezer Had Written A Note Saying His Wife Didnâ€™t Kill Him

Source: gephardtdaily.com
A man whose remains were found in a freezer had written a note exonerating his wife for his death, reports. Still, questions remain about how Paul Edward Mathers died and how his remains wound up in a freezer.
On November 22, 2019, a maintenance worker was doing a job in the town of Tooele, when the worker came upon the remains of 75-year-old Jeanne Souron-Mathers, who is believed to have died of natural causes. As authorities were investigating the scene, they found a . Inside were the frozen remains of 69-year-old Paul Edward Mathers. The man's body was wrapped in a garbage bag, with another garbage bag over his head and held by duct tape wound tightly around his neck, according to Salt Lake City's .
Also found in the home was a note, typed and notarized, presumably written by Mr. Mathers, in which he exonerates Jeanne for his death.

